CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Animal Shelter is overflowing with cats and dogs in need of homes. It’s become too much for them to handle on their own and they are looking for people willing to foster or adopt these animals.

It’s puppy and kitten season, so the shelter is seeing an influx of strays. They usually take in one or two animals at a time, but now they are taking in entire litters.

They also said it is moving season and many people are surrendering their pets. They’ve come up with some incentives to attract more adopters

“We just need some homes. We’re running a special right now,” said county dispatcher Ann Puzey. “All American Staffordshire Terriers are free, once approved, and every other breed is $50. And then cats, I think there’s a special getting ready to start.”

She said it doesn’t matter where you live. They are accepting adoption applications from anywhere, and they’ve even had some applications from St. Louis and New York.