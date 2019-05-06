Verdict reached: Zimmerman not guilty of ex-wife's murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- The jury has reached a verdict in the Kirk Zimmerman murder trial.

Zimmerman was found not guilty Monday afternoon for the murder of his ex-wife Pam on November 3, 2014. Her body was found with multiple gunshot wounds at her office on Bloomington's east side.

Prosecutors claimed Zimmerman committed the murder out of greed and hate, stating the clear motive for him killing her stemmed from a delinquent child support payment amount of $3,900. The defense rebuked those claims and said there is no way he would kill his former wife and mother of his children over an amount as small as $3,900 because he had a well-paying State Farm job, no credit card debt and a savings totaling more than $30,000.

Prosecutors discussed several details about what happened the morning after the murder, specifically around the time when Pam was found.

She was engaged to Scott Baldwin, who had called and texted her many times the night of her death. The next morning, he called her neighbor and best friend, Julie Koh, to ask if she knew anything.

Police said they reviewed cellphone records for everyone closely related to Pam.

For Zimmerman, they analyzed where he was the day his ex-wife was murdered as well as the days leading up to it.

The defense said his activity looks suspicious, because he was the only suspect whose phone was examined this closely. The defense team repeatedly said it believes officials did not do all they could to weed out possible suspects in the case against Zimmerman.

Eldon Whitlow, the man believed to have last seen Pam, had his phone taken by police. Officers said he removed location services from his phone the day before the murder. No witnesses have said they saw Whitlow during the time Pam would have been shot.

Detectives also tested a bullet shell casing retrieved from the scene to see if Zimmerman's fingerprints were on it and they weren’t. The day after the murder, Zimmerman's car was seized and tested for gunshot residue. There was only gunshot residue on the gear shift in the middle console, but nowhere else.

BPD spoke to Whitlow and learned he owns a 9 mm firearm, the exact make of the murder weapon. However, officials tested the weapon and determined it wasn’t the gun used.

The day after her death, Zimmerman was confronted by police and taken to the police department, where his hands were tested for gunshot residue. His winter gloves were also tested.

The trial officially started April 8 and closing arguements were Friday. During deliberations, a juror raised the concern of another juror's misconduct. A juror referenced a Pantagraph article to correct the spelling of a name when they were writing names down.

John Rogers, Zimmerman's defense attorney, wanted the juror dismissed and then Zimmerman asked to speak with him outside. When they returned, the defense asked for a mistrial. The defense continued with its motion for the mistrial, but the judge ultimately denied it. The trial lasted 18 days.