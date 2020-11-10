VCHD reports two additional COVID-related deaths

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. They also announced two additional COVID-related deaths.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were two men in their 80s. There have now been 17 COVID-related deaths in Vermilion County.

Additionally, the health department reported 58 new cases on Tuesday. The ages of the patients range from toddlers to those in their 70s.

There is a total of 1,983 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those total cases, 236 are active. There are currently 23 residents with the virus that are hospitalized.

The health department said there have been 41,846 negative COVID-19 tests in Vermilion County.