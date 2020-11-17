VCHD reports 28th COVID-19 death in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 death.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 70s. They stated there have been 28 COVID-related deaths in Vermilion County.

Additionally, the health department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The ages of the patients ranged from two infants to one person in their 90s. In total, there are 2,328 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County.

Of those total cases, 258 are active. There are also 23 residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

In Vermilion County, there have been 45,979 negative COVID-19 test results.