Vandals slash tires on at least 50 cars

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Urbana are waking up to flat tires on their cars Monday morning.

Police are investigating a series of car tire slashings.

WCIA has a crew on the scene at Washington and Coler streets.

At least 10 cars along those two streets had their tires cut. Officers tell WCIA they’ve tallied 50 cars that were damaged.

Dozens of people in Urbana are waking up to slashed car tires this morning. @UrbanaPD is on the scene. They say around 50 cars were hit along Washington and Coler Avenue. pic.twitter.com/lXK6qLGwfz — Karina Rubio (@KarinaRubioTV) March 1, 2021

Vehicles that were parked in driveways and on the streets were hit.

Police are going door to door, waking people up, and giving them the news.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.