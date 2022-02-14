WATCH: About a dozen Champaign couples combined the annual day of love with one of the best days of their life.

It’s a special tradition at the Champaign County Courthouse. Although weddings happen there weekly, Valentine’s day weddings have some added flare.

Flowers, a saxophone, heart-shaped balloons and Judge Sam Limentato in a bright red robe were some of the sights to walk down the aisle to.

Couples lined up outside the courtroom door awaiting their turn.

Ardyce and Donald Boitnott were one of them. They tied the knot Monday after meeting 77 years ago.