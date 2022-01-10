Valentine’s Day card drive for local long-term care residents

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A little love in the air is always a good idea…

State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) invites people of all ages to get creative and donate homemade or store-bought Valentine’s Day cards to support long-term care facilities in Vermilion County.

“Life is still very isolated and sending a special valentine to someone living in a long-term care facility is a wonderful gesture that is sure to put a smile on their face,” Bennett said. “Please consider taking a few minutes to create a Valentine’s Day card with a personal message to spread love to these folks.”

Churches, schools and community members in Vermilion County are all encouraged to write Valentine’s Day cards. They can be dropped off or mailed to Bennett’s district office. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to various long-term care facilities in Danville, including Arcadia Care, Cannon Place-Veterans Affairs campus and Gardenview Manor.

The collection of Valentine’s Day cards will run through Feb. 10.

Those wishing to participate can drop off cards in the collection box outside Bennett’s Danville office or mail them to:

State Senator Scott Bennett

201 N. Vermilion St., Suite 323

Danville, IL 61832

Anyone who has questions or needs additional information can contact Bennett’s office at 217-442-5252.