Vaccination-required showtime options coming to Bloomington Marcus Theatres

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Marcus Theatres announced Wednesday that it will be offering vaccination-required showtime options at Bloomington Cinema + IMAX.

Starting Friday, Jan. 21, the cinema will offer vaccine-only shows for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app.

This week’s vaccine-required shows will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.”

Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. A fully vaccinated guest is anyone who is two weeks out from the second Pfizer/Moderna vaccination shot or two weeks out from the J&J vaccination shot.

More information on the vaccination-required showtime options is available on their website, or by sending an email to AskMarcusTheatres@MarcusTheatres.com.