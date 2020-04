DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire shortly before midnight. It happened in the 700-block of Grant Street in a two-story structure.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire on the porch and brought it under control within 15 minutes. They spent 90 minutes on scene checking for hot spots.

The home appeared to be vacant. The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $25,000.