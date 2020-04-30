VA officers get national recognition

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Four police officers who work for the VA Illiana Health Care System have been nationally recognized and honored for the performance of their duties. The Office of Security and Law Enforcement chose the four to receive the National Police Award for 2019.

It’s the fourth year in a row officers from VA Illiana have received the award with nearly a dozen officers being recognized overall. This year’s officers are:

Shawn Harper: Deputy Chief of the Year

David G. Rusk III: Supervisory Officer of the Year

Jayson Thomson: Administrative Support of the Year

Joshua Youngblood: Police Officer of the Year

Administrators say the officers ensure the safest possible work environment for all employees, visitors and veterans while supporting the mission of the VA.