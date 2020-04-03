VA Illiana offering telehealth to vets

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Only appointments for essential and urgent patient needs are being provided at the VA Illiana Health Care System during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

However, healthcare providers want you to know telephone and video appointments are still available.

“We remain committed to providing our veterans with the world-class care they’ve earned and deserve,” said Shawn Bransky, medical center director. “We continue to urge all of our veterans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary, for everybody’s safety. Thankfully, technology still allows our veterans to stay in touch with their care providers, and we have several options to make that easier.”

Vets can get care at home by phone or video on computers, smartphones or tablets by sending their provider a secure message.

