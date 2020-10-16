VA adding shuttles to help veterans

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The VA Illiana Health Care System wants to make it easier for their patients to get around.

They think a shuttle may be the way to do that. Right now the VA is looking for volunteers to drive the shuttles. There is still a lot of details to work out, but it will almost be like a bus stop for visitors.

Pre-COVID the VA saw nearly 800 appointments a day. They know a lot of them could find the campus confusing or hard to get around. That includes patients who have trouble walking or need assistance when walking.

This service is going to be available for anybody coming from off-campus. The VA has had this idea for a while.

“It goes back to improving that veteran experience,” says Public Affairs Officer Melissa Spady. “Possibly making it a little less scary and taking away some of that anxiety when they come on campus. They don’t have to find the location themselves, they just need to identify that shuttle and the driver will take them exactly to the spot where they need to enter our facility.”

The shuttle program is set to be launched in the Spring. The shuttles they are using will be completely electric and they will need a minimum of 10 volunteers. To volunteer, contact Jennifer Sheehan-Wells at (217) 554-5212.