U of I Police arrest student in connection to child pornography investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign was arrested on Thursday after admitting that he was involved in the “trading” of pornographic images involving children.

According to University Police, 19-year-old Daniel Meyka was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Thursday at Saunders Hall at 902 West College Court after detectives obtained a court-approved search warrant for his residence hall room.

Police were first notified of the crime when information was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which passed the information to the Illinois Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tip indicated that someone had used a popular social media messaging app to upload explicit images. Officers said the “hash values” of those images – a sort of digital fingerprint – matched the hash values of other files that previously had been identified as child pornography.

Further police investigation revealed that the images were uploaded using an IP address assigned to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. With that and other information in hand, police said they were able to narrow down the list of potential users to Meyka.

When police officers served the search warrant on Thursday morning, Meyka told them that he had uploaded the images.