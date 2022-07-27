URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Prices are up everywhere, and that includes on people’s electric bills. But one group wants to help.

The Citizen’s Utility Board is a nonprofit utility watch dog group that advocates for customers, takes complaints and gives financial aid resources.

They held a free clinic at the Urbana Free Library on Wednesday.

“We sit down with people one-on-one with whatever bills they bring into us,” said Environmental Outreach Coordinator Scott Allen. “We go through their bills with them to make sure they know what the individual charges are to see that they are not getting over charged for something, and just to make sure they understand their bill.”

People who missed Wednesday’s clinic in Urbana have another chance to meet with the group. They’ will be at the Danville library on Thursday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.