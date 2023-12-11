Update at 3:16 p.m.

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police announced that all lanes on US-51 are now open after cleaning up the scene of a semi-trailer crash Monday afternoon.

Officials with the ISP said all traffic is now being let through. They ask all motorists to proceed with caution and to stay vigilant for flagmen.

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — US-51 is shut down due to cleaning up a crash.

Illinois State Police officials said Monday workers are cleaning up the scene involving an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer just north of route 16 in Pana. The whole road was closed, but as of 2:54 p.m. the southbound lane is open.

ISP asks drivers to choose a different route and use caution.