URBANA, Ill (WCIA) —

Champaign Parks Foundation is receiving a hefty donation thanks to one woman’s volunteering.

FedEx recognized Urbana woman for first-ever FedEx Cares Award. Carol Cope earned the award by being the company’s top volunteer in the nation.

Along with the Cares Award, Carol will receive a 25-thousand dollar donation that she chose to gift to the Champaign Parks Foundation.

“I got an email and I was like, ‘wow.’ I was supposed to get to her by Tuesday and I didn’t get that email until Monday,” said Carol who has been with the company for 22 years. She says the support her family received from Urbana inspires her to give back to her community.

In the last fiscal year, she donated nearly 8-hundred hours to the Champaign Park Foundation and other local non-profits.