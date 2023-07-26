CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have identified a woman from Urbana as the person who was killed on Tuesday in a crash on Illinois Route 130.

The crash happened at the intersection with County Road 200 North, a few miles north of Villa Grove. Police said Phyllis Webster, 69, was driving her Toyota Camry east on County Road 200 and entered the intersection. A Maserati Q4 driving northbound also entered the intersection and hit Webster’s car. Both cars went into a roadside ditch.

Webster was pronounced dead at the scene while the Maserati’s driver, 20-year-old Alexis Puetz of Champaign, was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

State Police said Puetz disobeyed the stop sign at the intersection and issued her a ticket. She was also ticketed for failing to yield at an intersection.