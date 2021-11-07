Urbana, U of I Police investigating shots fired incident

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana and University of Illinois Police Departments are investigating a shots fired incident that happened on the U of I campus early Sunday morning.

Officers say the incident happened around 1:23 a.m. on Florida Avenue near Maryland Drive. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and officers found three shell casings on Florida Avenue. No injuries were reported.

An Illini-Alert was not issued because everyone involved in the incident was believed to have left the campus area prior to officers’ arrival.

Investigators are interested in speaking to the drivers and/or passengers of two cars that were seen on nearby security cameras around the time of the incident. The cars were seen at the intersection of First Street and Kirby Avenue, eight blocks west of the crime scene, driving toward the scene at high speed.

Photo Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, by visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or by using the P3 Tips app.