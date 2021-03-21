Urbana to Vote on 56k Grant to First Followers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–The Urbana City Council will vote tomorrow night on a $56,000 grant for First Followers CU.

The Urbana nonprofit was formed in 2015. Its mission is to help people find homes and employment opportunities after leaving prison. The group plans to use the money to create two single family rental units. Its founder Marlon Mitchell said the grant, if approved, will boost their ability to give back to the community.

“Through this collaboration, we’ll be able to not only increase our internal capacity through workforce development, but also provide needs for the general community,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the organization plans to continue re-filing every year to help people make the transition from prison back home, as well as help garner attention and expand across the county.