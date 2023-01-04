URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana plans to close a few streets and a parking lot temporarily on Friday for tree removal.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Jan. 6, Homer Tree Service will be removing trees at all four of the following locations:

S. Orchard St. between W. Iowa St. and W. Ohio St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. E. Michigan Ave. between S. Cottage Grove Ave. and Laurel Dr. from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. S. McCullough St. between W. Green St. to W. High St. from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. 117 E. Elm St Parking Lot 10 A-N from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The city said access will be maintained to all properties during the project. No through traffic will be allowed until 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, weather permitting. More details are included in the maps below.

Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully around this and all construction areas. The city expresses its thanks in advance for your patience and cooperation during these projects.