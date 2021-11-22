Urbana students to give out Thanksgiving meals

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Urbana residents who need help putting dinner on their tables on Thursday can get that help from the Urbana High School Student Senate.

The Student Senate is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. This year, the event is Grab ‘N Go style. Students will hand out 150 meals and up to two per person free of charge.

Residents can pick up their meals at Urbana High School – 1002 South Race Street – between 4 and 6 p.m. at Door 1. Donations will be welcome and appreciated.