URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — On Veterans Day, we remember the brave men and women who served our country in the armed forces.

In Urbana, one assisted living facility is recognizing some of them.

Brookdale Senior Living honored many veterans with a pinning ceremony.

Kellie Blanden’s uncle, Bruce Marshall, was one of them pinned. He served in the Air Force.

She said the day means a lot to her family. Her husband is a Marine and her father and his five brothers served in the Air Force.

“He can remember being stationed in Belgium, England, he can tell me about refueling airplanes, he can tell me about roommates, dorm mates, you name it, he remembers the service. That was a very special time for him in his life,” Blanden said.

“He has thousands of pictures from being in the service for so long,” she added. “Being able to sit down with him and he’ll say ‘hey, I remember her’ or ‘hey, I served with him in Belgium.’ That’s really special too, to be able to review back those pictures.”

Even living in the memory care unit, she said the memories and photos from that time will always stick with him.