URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District is remembering a teacher who recently passed away with a celebration of life.

Emerald Coleman was a 5th grade teacher at Dr. Preston Williams Jr. Elementary School. She unexpectedly passed away on March 10.

Urbana School District 116 shared on their Facebook that all district families are invited to a celebration of life for Coleman on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Dr. Preston Williams Jr. Elementary.