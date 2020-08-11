Urbana school board set to vote on resolution to approve reopening plan

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced Tuesday night the administration is now recommending staying fully remote through the end of the first quarter of the school year.

The Urbana school board is expected to vote on a resolution to approve the district’s reopening plan at the special meeting.

Board members are also expected to look at a resolution authorizing the demolition and removal of 112 West Iowa Street and a mask enforcement policy.

The board was previously expected to vote on the reopening plan last week, but instead, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum unveiled a new plan that would start all students fully remote August 24 thru at least September 8. This would allow officials to monitor a potential spike in cases around the Labor Day holiday weekend and make a decision based on those numbers. Ivory-Tatum said she wanted to make sure students can safely participate in some measure of in-person learning during the fall, and acknowledged that she fully expected the district to return to remote learning once influenza season hits.