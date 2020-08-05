Urbana school board set to vote on reopening plan

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum’s resolotion to approve the school district’s 2020-2021 reopening plan Tuesday night was tabled.

Board members opened the meeting by voting to remove two resolutions from the agenda, including the reopening plan.

USD116 announced in July it would recommend a blended plan of remote and in-person instruction this fall. Some teachers and parents have criticized the plan, with a group gathering in protest later that month.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 and can be viewed on UPTV.

