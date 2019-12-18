Urbana School Board gives final green light to SRO matter

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday night, the school board voted in favor of amending an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the school district, allowing for two full-time SROs for the middle and high school.

One SRO would be placed at the middle school, and the other at the high school. Previously, there were two part-time SROs.

There has been a lot of debate surrounding this topic, including whether or not two full-time officers were needed…and the cost involved in making the change. But in the end, both city leaders and school leaders were on board with making the change.

At the school board meeting Tuesday night, there was a motion to discuss the possibility of having, instead, one full-time SRO split between the middle and high school. Board members, however, voted not to consider that.

There was also a motion to consider adjusting the SROs uniform, so that the gun is not visible. Board members gave that the nay vote, also.