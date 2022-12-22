The Balsam Fir is the most widely used tree species for Christmas trees, mainly due to its durability and fragrant needles.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers in Urbana are bringing Christmas trees from around the world a little closer to home.

Kanittha Fay is leading Trees from Around the World, a project to place a Christmas tree from different countries in restaurants around Urbana to showcase the diverse community. The trees’ locations and countries of origin are listed below:

Siam Terrace – Thailand

Rick’s Bakery – Mexico

El Paraiso – Latin America

Cinema Gallery – Tree of Art

Bohemia – Tree of American Vintage

La Mixceta – Mexico

The Best of Africa Food Store – Africa

Photo courtesy of Kanittha Fay Photo courtesy of Kanittha Fay

Fay said she was inspired by the annual Christmas Around the World exhibit that is set up every year by the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

“We went to the Museum of Science and Industry last year and thought we could do it locally,” she said.

This is the first year of the project and the trees will be on display for the remainder of the holiday season.