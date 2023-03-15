URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — This week is Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, highlighting programs that help people breathe a little bit easier.

At Carle Healthcare’s Urbana Facility, therapists said awareness is essential. Sarah Moore, a registered respiratory therapist, helps people with chronic lung diseases daily.

For people with breathing difficulties, everyday activities even as simple as cleaning your home can be a challenge and make breathing harder.

“The overall impact on patients is it just improves their quality of life, it helps them to have the confidence to be able to go out and do more things,” Moore said. “They make friends, it gets them excited to be able to do what they like to do before they got their lung disease.”

Moore also leads exercise programs at Carle to build up endurance and make life a little easier.

“It lets people know that are living with lung disease that there’s an option out there for them,” she added. “They may not be able to reverse their lung disease, but they can do things that help them to make it better and live longer fuller lives.”

If you have shortness of breath or other breathing challenges, Moore recommends talking to your doctor first. Don’t try exercising on your own right off the bat, she said pushing yourself too much could make the pain worse.