URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Landscape Recycling Center in Urbana is giving people a chance to dispose of their Halloween pumpkins with a unique, environmentally friendly way.

The center is inviting the public to bring their pumpkins to the center and smash them in the second annual Pumpkin Smash event. The smashed pumpkins will then be composted, which returns nutrients and water to local soils.

The alternative, the center said, is throwing the pumpkins in the trash and having them decompose in a landfill. This releases methane into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change.

The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, located at 1210 East University Avenue. It is being organized by Landscape Recycling Center, the City of Urbana, the Champaign County Environmental Stewards (CCES) and Students for Environmental Concerns (SECS).

SECS is also arranging drop-off locations for University of Illinois students at four campus locations on Saturday: the Channing Murray Foundation (1209 West Oregon Street), Ikenberry Commons, FAR/PAR and the Grainger Engineering Library. Pumpkins will be accepted at these locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.