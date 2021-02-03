Urbana Public Schools hosts vaccine clinic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday morning at Urbana Public Schools.

It’s for in-person district staff members and it’s set to go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Teachers and parents have said it would make them more at ease returning to classrooms.

The Urbana Schools superintendent says the clinic is set to be extremely busy on Wednesday.

Staff members are able to book appointments through an online registration link.

The clinics are in partnership with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, the U. of I., and several area medical care providers.

This isn’t just for the Urbana school district. This is for any public or private schools K-12 in the county, as well as licensed daycares.

Champaign and Rantoul school districts will also have clinics for staff this week.