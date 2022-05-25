URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Cunningham Children’s Home is getting a nearly $500,000 grant for its job training and economic development programs.

The grant will help provide the necessary training for people to get and keep a job through apprenticeships and work-based learning. The program is for people who are either in another program with Cunningham Children’s Home or part of their CIRCLE Academy.

Director of Advancement Ginger Mills said the grant will help kids take the next step in life.

“Our mission is to see that all children thrive,” Mills said. “Once youth leave Cunningham, we want them to be successful. We want them to be able to thrive in employment. We want them to be able to be independent.”

The program will help up to 40 people and the goal is for businesses to take participants in an employees after the program is over.

Another part of the grant will help other people who may only need help getting a certification.