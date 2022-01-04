Urbana Police: Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s brother

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Briarcliff Drive at around 3 p.m. on Sunday in response to a report of a shot fired.

According to a media report from police, a 21-year-old woman was in a verbal argument with her boyfriend in the front yard of his house. A 19-year-old, who is her boyfriend’s brother, walked out of the house and allegedly fired a pistol, striking her.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

More information will be reported when it becomes available.