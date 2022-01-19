Urbana Police: U-Haul crashes into cannabis store

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A small U-Haul truck was spotted crashing into a cannabis store around noon on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to 105 East University Avenue in response to a reported car accident. When they arrived at the scene, they found a U-Haul crashed into the front of the nuEra store in Urbana.

Sergeant Andy Hewkin said the driver was driving into the parking lot when he lost control and hit the store, resulting in some exterior damages, including broken glass windows.

Officers believed this was an accident. They also said no one was hurt and no ticket was issued.

The store is now closed until further notice.