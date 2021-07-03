Urbana Police Talk Difference Between Gunshots and Fireworks

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Police in Urbana say it’s usual to get an increase in calls from people who aren’t sure if they heard fireworks or gunshots. They have a few tips on how to tell the difference.

They say fireworks are more sporadic, usually have a louder boom and a higher pitch. If you can hear a whistling noise right before the ‘boom’, police say it’s probably a bottle rocket. You can tell it’s gun fire if you hear loud crackling noises sound off in consecutive fashion at a lower pitch.

“It’s important to distinguish the difference between the two, but of course, if you hear something and you think it is gunfire then by all means call the police,” officer Zack Ackerman said.

They’re also asking people in town to celebrate responsibly. Police say fireworks are illegal in town, but if you do plan on shooting off your own, do it sober. They say alcohol and fireworks are an unsafe mix.