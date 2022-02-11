URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The second suspect in a 2021 Urbana murder has recently been arrested.

Urbana Police said they heard gunshots coming from an area of 1400 Ivanhoe Way at around 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2021.

Police went to the shooting and located a man lying on the sidewalk. According to them, 33-year-old Kendall K. Jones had been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Officers investigated the shooting and based on the investigation, secured arrest warrants for Johnathon Brumfield and Brian Ferrell for the murder of Jones. The bond amount for each warrant was set at $1 million.

The United States Marshals Service located and arrested Brumfield in Urbana on Jan. 27. On Feb. 10, the United States Marshals Service located Ferrell at an Orlando, Florida Airport and arrested him. Ferrell’s extradition to Champaign County has yet to be determined.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with further information, photographs or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submitting a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website or on the free P3 Tips app.