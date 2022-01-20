Urbana Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after traffic crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were dispatched to the intersection of Vine and Water Street at around 1 p.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash.

According to officers, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a male occupant was driving eastbound on Water Street. The driver of the pickup truck was attempting to turn left onto Vine Street. When he turned left in order to enter the northbound lanes, he struck a pedestrian who was crossing Vine Street while traveling westbound. The pedestrian was traveling on a motorized scooter.

The impact between the pickup truck and scooter caused the pedestrian to be thrown from the scooter. He was quickly transported to Carle ER for treatment. At the moment, the pedestrian is listed as being in critical condition.

The driver told police that he did not see the pedestrian when he was attempting to navigate the turn onto Vine Street. The driver did not show signs of any impairment, but agreed to provide blood and urine samples to be analyzed at a later date. The driver of the pickup truck was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the roadway.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings of this incident is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website or the free P3 Tips app, which is available on iTunes and Google Play app stores.