Urbana police officer saves unresponsive baby

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Two parents are calling an Urbana Police Officer a hero after he saved their newborn child.

Officer Collin DeDecker was one of the first officers called to a house in town on December 17th. Parents called and told police that their baby was not breathing.

DeDecker acted quickly, giving the baby CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive. By the time paramedics left, he said he could hear the baby crying. The parents said this saved their baby’s life, but DeDecker said these are the types of moments first responders are trained for.

“It was just an all around effort from everyone,” DeDecker said. “It wasn’t just me that did it. Our training kicks in during these high-stress situations so I just acted.”

DeDecker said he checked in on the parents and the baby. He said they’re doing okay and he’s glad that they were able to have a first Christmas.