URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police need your help identifying a man who used counterfeit money.

The police department shared on social media that the man used the counterfeit money to purchase items at a local grocery store. He was seen wearing all-black clothing and a black baseball hat.

Urbana Police ask that anyone who can identify this person or has additional information or video footage of the incident contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477; online; or the P3 Tips mobile app.

Officials remind everyone that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Police said Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.