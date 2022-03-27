URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Urbana police, University of Illinois police and Urbana Fire responded to an incident on North Lincoln Avenue Sunday night in the parking lot of Lucky’s Lounge, between Harley Davidson and Econo Lodge in Urbana.

Police confirm there is an ongoing investigation. No details have been released at this time. Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 7:00 p.m.

At least one person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance towards an area hospital.

Our crew on the scene saw multiple yellow placards being placed on and around a vehicle parked at Lucky’s Lounge and on Lincoln Avenue. Police were also canvassing the scene.

David Winchester, who works at Lucky’s Lounge, said he heard four loud booms, and when he and his coworkers looked outside, they saw a man, woman and child get out of a vehicle.

North Lincoln Ave is currently blocked off from Killarney Street to Kettering Park Drive. That’s south of I-74 on Lincoln.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WCIA for more updates.