Pedestrian hit by truck was at fault for collision

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers say a 64-year-old Urbana man who struck a pedestrian with his truck Monday afternoon was not at fault for the collision.

It happened on Vine Street near the intersection with Elm Street by the federal courthouse, according to Lt. Cory Koker with the Urbana Police Department.

He says one vehicle was going south on the inside lane of Vine Street when its driver saw a 13-year-old girl trying to cross the street. Lt. Koker says that the vehicle slowed to a stop to allow the teen to cross to the west side of the street.

Then a truck, also going south on Vine Street, approached from behind in the outside lane. Lt. Koker says once the pedestrian walked past the stopped car, the truck then hit the minor.

He also says the girl was not in a crosswalk.

The police officer says the girl had some minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. He adds she had some scrapes after she was hit.

Lt. Koker says as a driver, it’s dangerous to allow a pedestrian to cross where’s there are two lanes of traffic.

“It could cause confusion,” he says, “it could look like a car is turning.”

Police say they learned that the driver of the truck, Urbana’s Michael Key, had two warrants for driving while licensed revoked. Officers arrested him and ticketed him for driving with a revoked license.

Lt. Koker is advising drivers to look further down the road while driving and anticipate any type traffic flow change.