Urbana Police: 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound to the head

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday night, which resulted in a death of a 17-year-old boy.

Urbana police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hunter Street at around 8 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified as Jordan Atwater-Lewis. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Atwater-Lewis was approached by multiple people on the street in the 1600 block of East Hunter Street just before the shooting occurred.

An autopsy is pending. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are assisting Urbana police detectives with this investigation.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submitting a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website or on the free P3 Tips app which is available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.