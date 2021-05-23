Urbana plans for city budget presentation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana officials plan to present the city’s budget tomorrow night.

The mayor’s plan would spend a portion of this year’s budget on the ongoing response to the pandemic. That could give relief to small businesses.

The city will also receive about $12.9 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Officials hope to fund infrastructure and public safety projects.

People say they hope to see the money go to COVID relief.

“I would really love to see money going to community groups who are working directly with people to support people who are suffering a lot and who’ve gone through so much this year,” said Carol Inskeep from Urbana.

