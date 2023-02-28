URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is one of 25 groups to receive a chunk of the city’s ARPA money.

City Council members gave out nearly $10 million on Monday night.

The Park District got $2 million. It’ll go toward a new health and wellness center between the Brookens Center and Prairie Park.

Timothy Bartlett, the Park District’s executive director, said this has been in the works for years.

It’s a nearly $15 million project that he said will let them add new activities and events.

“The goal would be to make Urbana the healthiest city in Illinois,” Bartlett said. “Without a facility, we’re largely left to the outdoors and a little bit of indoor recreation space. But, with a comprehensive facility, we can certainly facilitate all the community needs. Anybody that needs space, we can provide it.”

He said they plan to break ground in early May and hope to wrap up construction by fall 2024.

