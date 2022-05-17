URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana’s parks may look a little different this month as the Urbana Park District won’t be mowing the grass as much as they usually do.

The Park District is participating in No Mow May. It’s a conservationist movement that hopes to create more habitat for pollinators like bees and increase wildlife diversity.

“There can be, in an unmowed area, up to five times the number of different species of bees visiting your unmowed area than normal,” said Park District Environmental Program Manager Savannah Donovan. “And maybe three times the number of individual bees as you would normally experience.”

Experts say that mowing your lawn less often will also help save water because your lawn could become more resilient to drought. Mowing less often would also reduce emissions from gas-powered lawn equipment.