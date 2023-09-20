URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is launching a new fundraiser that will help pay for a new playground.

The Prairie Play Playground at Meadowbrook Park there was built in 1995, but next year it will have a new design. The goal is to create something open to everyone. The Park District is building a zip-line, signs for those who are non-verbal, and a new concrete path.

But all that takes money.

“We’ve been sort of in the silent phase of fundraising, and we’ve been really fortunate to see a lot of very generous donor support,” said Kelsey Beccue, Park District Development Manager. “We’re really thrilled to be launching sort of inviting the community in now to participate in our fundraising campaign through selling personalized fence pickets that will be installed at the new playground.

The Park District wants to raise $150,000 dollars. Each picket fence board will be $125.