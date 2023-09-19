URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is celebrating a big anniversary for the Wandell Sculpture Garden at Meadowbrook Park.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the garden, although its roots date back further than just the late 1990s. The park district started bringing the garden to life in the 1970s and the sculptures have been there since 1988.

Park district officials said the goal was to bring more public art to the community. The park was also ranked in the Chicago Tribune’s top 10 sculpture parks in the Midwest.

“It’s a really terrific feeling, said Executive Director Tim Bartlett. “There was a real interest in starting this sculpture garden from the beginning, and we’ve really committed ourself to making it one of the best sculpture gardens in Illinois.”

Park district officials wanted to thank all of their donors, artists and supporters that have helped make the art possible over the years. They also added a new sculpture at an anniversary ceremony on Friday.