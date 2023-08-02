URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is officially welcoming its new police chief Larry Boone. He got the job in June, and now took the oath of office.

Monday night, Diane Marlin, Urbana’s mayor, swore him in at City Council.

Boone addressed people in the audience and said this will be the start of something different and new. He hopes people will take notice.

“We’re going to be intentional to the best of our ability,” Boone said. “We’re going to serve you to the best of our ability. We’re going to hold each other accountable to the best of our ability. Conversely, we’re going to hold you responsible as well.”

Boone comes from the Norfolk Police Department in Virginia. It’s been more than a year since Urbana’s former chief retired.