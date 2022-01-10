Urbana Middle School transitions to virtual learning due to staff absences

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Middle School is temporarily pausing in-person learning due to the high number of confirmed staff absences for Monday and Tuesday.

School officials said 32 staff members will be unable to attend in-person learning for a few reasons, including COVID-related issues. Some people are in quarantine, isolation or tested positive for COVID-19. Some others have children that are in quarantine, isolation or tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, UMS will pause instruction to transition to virtual learning. On Tuesday, teachers and team facilitators will share materials, links to the Google classrooms and connect with families.

Remote learning for students will begin on Tuesday. Families that elected in-person learning via the adaptive pause survey can send their student(s) to school in person on Tuesday with their Chromebooks.

Officials will be offering a drive-thru device pick-up to accommodate families who have not picked up Chromebooks for their kid(s) on Monday, from 8 -10 a.m. and 4-5 p.m.. People can drive up on Michigan Ave. from Race St. and pick up Chromebooks at door #6.

The First Student and MTD buses will run as normal on Monday. UMS staff will contact any families that send their students in person and arrange pick-ups throughout the day.

If students want free meals during the adaptive pause, they can email jschmit@usd116.org or call 217-384-3501 to reserve meals for Tuesday. Meals will be available for pickup between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.. See the flyers below for more information:

The decision to have Wednesday’s instruction in person or remote will be released on Tuesday at 1 p.m.. Officials ask students and their family members to continue to check email, the District’s website and social media for additional updates.