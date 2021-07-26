Urbana launching solar group buy program

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is kicking off a new program to help people access competitive pricing for solar installations at homes, farms, and businesses through volume purchasing.

A press release says the city is linking up with several partners to offer Solar Urbana-Champaign to property owners in Champaign, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.

“In the last 5 years, Solar Urbana-Champaign has helped 241 households add affordable solar to their homes or properties, with participants saving 9% to 15% off purchase price thanks to the group buys. In total, the program resulted in over 2 megawatts of clean solar energy capacity valued at nearly $7 million,” the press release says.

The city says it’s planning several free solar ‘Power Hour’ presentations for homeowners, farmers, and business owners to learn about solar and the benefits of volume pricing. People can also sign up for free quotes and site assessments at the seminars.

The release says estimated first-year savings on energy bills range from $690 to over $1,000 depending on the size of the array.

“There are problems with the way we typically buy electricity,” says Peter Murphy, solar program director with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association. “We have very little control over rate increases, we aren’t building ownership, and polluting fossil fuels still make up the main source of electricity in the Midwest. Solar mitigates or solves each of these problems.”

Murphy adds solar installations from earlier group buys offset the equivalent of 3,568,445 lbs of carbon dioxide in one year.

Educational seminars will be held at the following times and dates:

For more information, visit solarurbanachampaign.com