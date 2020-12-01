Urbana issues new Emergency Order

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–The City of Urbana has issued another emergency order to fight the pandemic. It will suspend eating and drinking in any establishment in the city limits.

This order is already a part of Illinois’ Tier 3 mitigations, which prohibits indoor dining state wide. The city is hoping that putting out their own order to go along with it will help businesses comply.

This doesn’t mean restaurants can’t serve food or beverages indoors, just that customers can no longer eat or drink anything inside them. Restaurants will still be able to sell food and beverages through carry-out and delivery, and are allowed to continue outdoor dining.

Mayor Diane Marlin said the ultimately priority is keeping cases down.

“We’re working with the public health district and our community partners to try and reduce the spread,” she said. “That’s what’s all behind this, and I know it’s tough for local businesses.”

Failure to comply with the new order can result in a fine, or for restaurants, result in suspension of their food and liquor licenses. The Mayor said the city is grateful to its business owners for their continued integrity and cooperation throughout the pandemic.

She added, “While the conditions we’re all facing are painful, they aren’t permanent, and she hopes the order will end sooner rather than later.